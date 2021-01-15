Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 309 ($4.04) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON K3C opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Monday. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The company has a market cap of £182.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

About K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L)

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

