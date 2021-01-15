Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Shares of QTX opened at GBX 401 ($5.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £192.33 million and a PE ratio of 31.09. Quartix Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 385.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.93.
About Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L)
Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.