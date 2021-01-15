Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of QTX opened at GBX 401 ($5.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £192.33 million and a PE ratio of 31.09. Quartix Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 385.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.93.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

