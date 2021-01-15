FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Shares of FIVE opened at $194.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.45.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $18,421,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after buying an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

