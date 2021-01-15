FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.13.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

AMN stock opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 70.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

