Oppenheimer Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.25 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WH. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Securiti started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.02, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $363,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.