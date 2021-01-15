Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €29.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.47 ($32.31).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €27.30 ($32.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.17. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.