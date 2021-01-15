FY2021 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Reduced by Analyst

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.96). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

NYSE GME opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $17,188,200.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 913.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GameStop by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

