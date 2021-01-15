Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ObsEva in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.99. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ObsEva by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

