Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.03).
Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.08 million.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
