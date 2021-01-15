Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading 48.6% Higher

Shares of Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) traded up 48.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 37,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 41,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

