ATB Capital Raises CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.25

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.96.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$396.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$49,302.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,472,292.35.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

