Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Head-To-Head Survey

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Visteon has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.5% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Gentex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion 1.36 $70.00 million $2.77 51.76 Gentex $1.86 billion 4.74 $424.68 million $1.66 21.66

Gentex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon. Gentex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56% Gentex 18.96% 16.59% 14.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and Gentex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 1 3 6 0 2.50 Gentex 2 1 5 0 2.38

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $94.78, indicating a potential downside of 33.90%. Gentex has a consensus price target of $29.34, indicating a potential downside of 18.38%. Given Gentex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gentex is more favorable than Visteon.

Summary

Gentex beats Visteon on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

