Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$6.25 at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJR.B. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

CJR.B stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

