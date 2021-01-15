Contrasting Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Neuralstem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A Neuralstem $260,000.00 11.15 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -118.18% -77.97% Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Protara Therapeutics and Neuralstem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.26%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Neuralstem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

