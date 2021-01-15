Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Upgraded to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$4.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.43.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

