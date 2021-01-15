AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark increased their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.71.

Shares of ALA opened at C$19.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

