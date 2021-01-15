$146.48 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $146.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.60 million and the lowest is $137.90 million. PetIQ reported sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $762.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $773.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $930.37 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $952.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PetIQ by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

