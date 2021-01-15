SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Head to Head Analysis

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

0.7% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Permian Trust and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 4 14 5 0 2.04

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $6.64, suggesting a potential downside of 33.38%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 0.97 $17.29 million N/A N/A Range Resources $2.83 billion 0.90 -$1.72 billion $0.40 24.90

SandRidge Permian Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 76.85% 19.02% 19.02% Range Resources -79.81% -0.43% -0.17%

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Range Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,272 net producing wells and approximately 833,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 409 net producing wells and approximately 105,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas, and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.