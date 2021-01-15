Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.50.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAV. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.00.

AAV stock opened at C$2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.72.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

