FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Lifted by Beacon Securities

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday.

DPM opened at C$9.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$210.55 million for the quarter.

In other Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,772.28.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.