ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
About ContextLogic
