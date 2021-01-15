ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

