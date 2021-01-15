iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Trading Down 0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)’s share price fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $100.01. 67,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 32,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 115,765 shares in the last quarter.

