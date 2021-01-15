Jefferies Financial Group Comments on YASKAWA Electric Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 1.47. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

