Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nomura in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Nomura alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NMR opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth $49,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth $67,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.