Advantest Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Advantest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

ATEYY opened at $86.50 on Thursday. Advantest has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $86.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

