Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VSMR stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Verify Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Verify Smart Company Profile
