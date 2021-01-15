Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VSMR stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Verify Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Verify Smart Company Profile

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases.

