Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 241,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II makes up 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

