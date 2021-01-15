National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EYE. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

EYE stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,296.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 13.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in National Vision by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

