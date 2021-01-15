Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Decreased by Truist Securiti

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $210.04 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $215.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,630,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock valued at $51,155,283. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

