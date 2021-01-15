Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 122.6% in December

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UMICY opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Umicore has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Get Umicore alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMICY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.