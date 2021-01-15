Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) Shares Up 5.1%

Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.67. 59,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 35,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Cannabis ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

