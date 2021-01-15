KeyCorp Comments on Exelon Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXC. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

