Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Shares of GOL opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 440,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158,386 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

