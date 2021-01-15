Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nikon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nikon in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NINOY stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Nikon has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Nikon had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.07 million.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

