Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of US Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

USFD stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

