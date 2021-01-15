Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Cut by B. Riley

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.43. Champion Iron Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

