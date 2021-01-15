Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.44 ($27.57).

FRA GYC opened at €20.86 ($24.54) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.68.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

