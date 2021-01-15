Independent Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €47.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.14 ($50.75).

FPE opened at €37.65 ($44.29) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.19.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

