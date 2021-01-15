Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.10 by Kepler Capital Markets

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.10 ($2.47) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.82 ($3.32).

O2D stock opened at €2.37 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

