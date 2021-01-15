Critical Contrast: Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) & Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abiomed and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 2 3 0 2.33 Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Abiomed presently has a consensus target price of $238.25, suggesting a potential downside of 25.15%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $64.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.97%. Given Silk Road Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Abiomed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abiomed and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $840.88 million 17.11 $203.01 million $4.74 67.15 Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 31.28 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -42.90

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Abiomed has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 25.89% 15.34% 13.51% Silk Road Medical -52.69% -43.15% -24.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Abiomed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abiomed beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; and Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure, cloud-based, and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs. In addition, the company engages in the development of Impella XR Sheath, a sheath designed to expand and recoil to all for ease of use upon insertion of an Impella heart pump and minimize the size of the arteriotomy; Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump that is designed for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

