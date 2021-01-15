Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.34 ($54.52).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.50. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.