Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.00 ($114.12).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €88.90 ($104.59) on Monday. Rheinmetall AG has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €109.30 ($128.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

