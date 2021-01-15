Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 334,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.