Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$7.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,037.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 21.21. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.83.

In other Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

