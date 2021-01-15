KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KPT. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) stock opened at C$10.71 on Monday. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.86. The company has a market cap of C$104.17 million and a PE ratio of 142.80.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

