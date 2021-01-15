Credit Suisse Group Increases Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.91.

LUN stock opened at C$11.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$12.47.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

