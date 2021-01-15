NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

