Evercore ISI Increases Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$24.50

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.30.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

