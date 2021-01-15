TD Securities Upgrades NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NFI stock opened at C$31.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NFI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.94.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s payout ratio is -37.35%.

In other NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

About NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

