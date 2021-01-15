Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vonage in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

VG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vonage has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

